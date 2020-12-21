Wiseman is not on the Warriors' injury report ahead of Tuesday's season-opener against the Nets.

Wiseman did not play during the preseason while working through the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, but he was able to participate in a full scrimmage over the weekend. The Warriors have not made a formal announcement, but all signs point to the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft being available to make his NBA debut. It's unclear if Wiseman will draw the start, but on Saturday head coach Steve Kerr implied that it's a distinct possibility.