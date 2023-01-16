Wiseman (ankle) will remain out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiseman has been sidelined since Dec. 28 due to a left ankle sprain, but he could be closing in on a return, as the Warriors reported Thursday that the third-year center was close to being incorporated in team practices. If Wiseman is able to advance to full-contact, 5-on-5 work when the Warriors resume practicing Wednesday, he could have a shot at being available Thursday in Boston.