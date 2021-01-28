Wiseman scored 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and added six rebounds along with two blocked shots in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Wiseman and Anthony Edwards -- the top two picks in last year's draft -- dueled to a scoring draw with 25 points each in the contest, though Wiseman got the upper hand by needing only 14 field-goal attempts to reach that total. The scoring output was the highest of his young career, and he tied his career high by making three shots from deep. Wiseman has been coming on strong over his past five games, averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 boards and 1.2 blocks per game over that span.