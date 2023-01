Wiseman (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Wiseman practiced Tuesday and will likely suit up for the first time since Dec. 28. Even before the third-year center missed nearly a month with a sprained left ankle, he garnered a sporadic rotation spot and is averaging just 6.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 12.7 minutes across 19 appearances this season, so it's unclear how large of a role he'll have against Memphis.