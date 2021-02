Wiseman (wrist) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

The 19-year-old was a full participant at Monday's practice and could be cleared to return from his 11-game absence Tuesday. Kevon Looney (ankle) is also questionable, so the Warriors may be getting back their top-two centers from injury at the same time. Wiseman came off the bench in the four games before suffering the injury and should return to that role if Looney is also able to play at New York.