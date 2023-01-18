Wiseman (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Celtics.
Wiseman will miss his ninth straight game due to a left ankle sprain. While his next chance to play is Friday's matchup with Cleveland, his absence from practice Wednesday suggests he will likely be sidelined longer.
