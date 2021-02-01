Wiseman has been diagnosed with a sprained left wrist and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

The injury occurred during Saturday's win over Detroit, when Wiseman crashed to the ground after completing an alley-oop dunk over Jerami Grant. Wiseman was able to stay in the game and finish with 11 points and nine boards in 17 minutes, but further evaluation revealed the sprain, which will keep him on the shelf for at least a week. It's a disappointing setback for the No. 2 pick, but overall the Warriors have to be breathing a sigh of relief that the injury isn't anything that will sideline Wiseman long-term.