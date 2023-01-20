Wiseman (ankle) will remain sidelined for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Wiseman hasn't appeared in a contest since Dec. 28 and doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to action. The third-year big man's next opportunity to suit up arrives Sunday against the Nets.
