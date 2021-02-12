Coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that Wiseman (wrist) will miss another week, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wiseman has already been sidelined for nearly two weeks due to a wrist sprain but he is still dealing with pain and will miss another week. If the 20-year-old rookie is able to return in a week, that would give him a shot to play Feb. 19 against Orlando.