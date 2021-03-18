Wiseman will be unavailable for at least the next seven days after landing in the health and safety protocols Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The 19-year-old missed Wednesday's win over the Rockets and will also be sidelined for games Friday, Saturday and Tuesday due to contact tracing. Wiseman could return to action March 25 at Sacramento if he only sits out the seven-day minimum, though he may need a couple days to ramp up his conditioning after being away from the team for a week.
