Wiseman (ankle) will not play in Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiseman was a late addition to Friday's injury report, and the team will ultimately err on the side of caution with his ankle injury. In his absence, Jonathan Kuminga could see some extra run in the frontcourt.
