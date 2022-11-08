Wiseman (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Monday's win over the Kings.

Wiseman showed some promise at the beginning of the season, giving fantasy managers that took a chance on him some hope. However, in his five appearances leading up to Monday's absence from the rotation, Wiseman averaged just 3.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10.8 minutes, and the Warriors lost every game during that stretch. He's not finishing around the basket as well this year -- understandable, given that he missed the entire 2021-22 season -- but the bigger issues lie in his subpar defense and trouble grasping head coach Steve Kerr's system. That's evidenced by the Warriors being 27.3 points worse per 100 possessions while Wiseman is on the floor during non-garbage time. The Warriors simply bleed points when the center is on the court, and Kerr may bench him until he makes progress in practice.