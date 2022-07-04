Wiseman (knee) participated in 5-on-5, full-contact drills during Sunday's practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a meniscus tear that didn't heal as quickly as anticipated, but he's been trending in the right direction recently and participated in full-contact work for the first time Sunday. The 21-year-old is on track to appear in the Las Vegas Summer League as long as he continues to progress smoothly in his recovery.