Wiseman (COVID-19 protocols) will come off the bench versus the Clippers on Thursday, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wiseman has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he won't be part of the starting five Thursday. The rookie had played 35 minutes after moving into the starting five during the Warrior's most recent game, a March 4 loss to the Suns.
More News
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Still on track to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Misses test, unsure for Thursday•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Double-double in first start back•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Starting Thursday•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Fouls out in Wednesday's win•