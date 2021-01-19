Wiseman played a season-low 13 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 115-113 win over the Lakers, finishing with four points (2-4 FG), three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Wiseman's five fouls played large part in his playing time suppressed, but even when he's been able to do a better job of avoiding the whistle, the Warriors have been reluctant to turn the No. 2 overall pick loose. He has yet to top 30 minutes in any game this season, and he's been held under 20 minutes in five of the last seven contests. Head coach Steve Kerr seems to value what Draymond Green and Eric Paschall give the Warriors as small-ball centers, making it difficult to see Wiseman pushing for more playing time in the near future. The rookie's upside is probably still high enough to make him worthy of keeping around in 12-team leagues, but he no longer looks like a must-roster option for squads with limited bench spots.