Wiseman had four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 132-94 loss to the Knicks.

Wiseman has appeared in the last three games, and he saw an uptick in playing time during Tuesday's blowout loss. However, his production remained limited, and he's now averaging just 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game with Golden State this year.