Wiseman scored 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and grabbed six rebounds across 23 minutes in Friday's loss to the Wizards.

Wiseman enjoyed one of his most efficient games of the campaign, missing only two of his 11 field-goal tries. His 18 points tied for his highest output since finishing with 25 against Minnesota on Jan. 27. Wiseman has had a solid if unspectacular rookie campaign, posting per-game averages of 11.6 points, 5.9 boards and 0.9 blocks.