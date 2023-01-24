Head coach Steve Kerr said Wiseman (ankle) practiced Tuesday and is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Grizzlies, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Wiseman hasn't played since Dec. 28 due to a sprained left ankle, but he has a chance to suit up Wednesday. Even if he isn't made available, his questionable designation and participation in practice suggest that he's on the verge of returning to game action. However, it's unclear how large of a role the third-year big man will have when he is fully healthy, as he's averaging just 6.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 12.7 minutes across 19 appearances this season.