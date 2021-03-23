Wiseman (COVID-19 protocols) is probable to play Tuesday against Philadelphia, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiseman appears likely to return from a three-game absence while in the league's health and safety protocols due to contact tracing. If he does return, the 19-year-old will likely return to a bench role -- as he has only started one game since the beginning of February. In his last five games before being sidelined, Wiseman had averaged 10.8 points on 58.1 percent shooting and 6.4 rebounds across 21.8 minutes per game.