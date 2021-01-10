Wiseman had nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 win over the Clippers.

The 19-year-old played his fewest minutes of the season despite not picking up a foul in the contest, as coach Steve Kerr's deep rotation limits the rookie's minutes early on. Wiseman averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 24.5 minutes over the first two games of the season, but across the past seven games he's putting up 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.4 minutes.