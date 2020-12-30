Wiseman scored just six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3PT) while adding six rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 22 minutes in a 116-106 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

The rookie cooled off after a nice start to his career when he scored 19 and 18 points in his first two games, respectively. Wiseman has been an instant defensive presence early on, averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest this year. The center hasn't played more than 25 minutes in a game yet this year, and without volume shooting like he saw his first two games, should be looked at twice before putting him in a lineup.