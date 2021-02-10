Wiseman (wrist) has been taking part in court work and will be re-evaluated Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Golden State hasn't provided a firm date for his expected return, but coach Steve Kerr appeared optimistic the rookie will be back soon. Wiseman could be available for Thursday's matchup versus the Magic if all goes well during the evaluation.
