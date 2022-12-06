The Warriors recalled Wiseman from the team's G League affiliate Tuesday.
Wiseman has posted a few promising results of late with Santa Cruz, racking up three straight double-doubles. He's unlikely to see big minutes with Golden State, but he did log double-digit minutes regularly early in the 2022-23 campaign.
