Wiseman was called up to the NBA Warriors on Thursday.
Wiseman failed to secure a regular rotation spot early in the season and has bounced back and forth between the two leagues. Considering he has not logged double-digit minutes in the NBA since Nov. 4, it should be safe to say his call-up will have little fantasy relevance, if any. He could see more minutes than usual if Draymond Green (quad) is absent.
