Coach Steve Kerr said Wiseman (COVID-19 protocols) will start Tuesday against the 76ers and "anticipates" the rookie will start the rest of the season, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The 19-year-old returns from a three-game absence due to the health and safety protocols, and he'll immediately make a return to the starting lineup. Wiseman is averaging 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 22.2 minutes over 17 starts this season, but he could see more run down the stretch for Golden State.