Wiseman tallied 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and a blocked shot across 25 minutes Tuesday in a 122-121 win over the Bucks.

Wiseman started his eighth straight contest and finished with the third double-double of his young career. The second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has had an up-and-down rookie campaign, averaging 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field.