Wiseman finished Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Spurs with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks and three turnovers in 20 minutes of action.

This was Wiseman's first time playing in a sanctioned NBA game since he appeared in three G League games in March, so it's a fairly significant step for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Athletically, Wiseman looked as good as ever -- he had a monster alley-oop dunk to begin the game and an emphatic block at the rim later in the first quarter -- which is ultimately the most important outcome considering he underwent surgery on his right knee in April of 2021 and missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. The Warriors will likely continue to handle Wiseman with some level of caution throughout Summer League, but the hope is that he's fully back up to speed to begin training camp in the fall. If Wiseman proves he can stay healthy, he'll be one of the most interesting and difficult-to-value players in the league when it comes to fantasy.