Wiseman managed six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and eight rebounds with five turnovers across 29 minutes during Thursday's 141-119 loss to the Kings.

Wiseman's rebounding total was solid, but his shooting from the field was subpar, and his five turnovers were awful. The rookie is still going through plenty of ups and downs after playing practically no college basketball and having little opportunity to scrimmage before his NBA debut due to coronavirus restrictions.