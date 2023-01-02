Wiseman (ankle) won't play Monday against the Hawks.
Wiseman has had a rough start to the season and even spent some time in the G League to polish some things. He was struggling to see consistent minutes of late, however, playing 10 minutes or less in each of his last three outings before picking up the injury. Even if he does return against the Pistons on Wednesday, Wiseman's availability shouldn't affect many fantasy rosters.
