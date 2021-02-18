Wiseman (wrist) won't play Friday against the Magic.
The Warriors are hopeful that Wiseman could return during the team's upcoming road trip, but he'll be unavailable for Friday's matchup. Draymond Green (ankle) and Eric Paschall should continue to see plenty of run for the Warriors against Orlando.
More News
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Making good progress•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Next evaluation on tap Thursday•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Out another week•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Won't return Thursday•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Re-evaluation coming Thursday•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Getting re-evaluated Wednesday•