Wiseman totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in a 108-98 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Wiseman had been mostly coming off the bench prior to his three game absence due to COVID-19 protocols but reclaimed his starting spot Tuesday. The center wasn't very efficient, making just 38.5 percent of his shot attempts but was able to log 25 minutes. Wiseman should continue to see extended playing time throughout the second half of the season and could provide fantasy managers with solid contributions of points, rebounds and blocks. The rookie is averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game this season.