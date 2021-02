Wiseman recorded 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 win over the Knicks.

Following an 11-game absence due to a wrist injury, Wiseman made his return Tuesday and played well off the bench. Kevon Looney returned as well and drew the start. The two will likely make up the majority of minutes at center moving forward, though Draymond Green is likely to get some time at the position as well.