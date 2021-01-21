Wiseman recorded 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists in a 121-99 win Wednesday versus San Antonio.

Wiseman attempted efficient shots near the basket, where he either scored (8-8 FG) or set up free throws. Golden State's perimeter-based offense has limited his value as it did with multiple centers before him. Fortunately, Wiseman remains an asset for fantasy managers willing to wait and see if he can receive a better team role.