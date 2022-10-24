Wiseman contributed 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 win over the Kings.
Wiseman notched his second double-digit point total off the bench for Golden State, posting a new season-high in scoring and minutes played. Wiseman is averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last three games.
