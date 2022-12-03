Wiseman totaled 24 points (11-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one steal during Friday's win over Stockton.

Wiseman posted his second straight double-double while leading the team in both scoring and rebounding. The Memphis product has scored in double digits in all six G League matchups and has grabbed 10.2 rebounds per contest.