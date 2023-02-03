Wiseman (ankle) played 17 minutes and finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one steal in Thursday's 134-117 loss to the Nuggets.

Though Wiseman was cleared to return from a month-long absence due to a sprained left ankle just over a week ago, he didn't see the floor in any of Golden State's previous four games before re-entering the rotation Thursday. The minutes were opened up for Wiseman due to the absence of Draymond Green (calf), but Wiseman will likely move back out of the rotation if Green is deemed ready to go for the Warriors' next game Saturday versus the Mavericks.