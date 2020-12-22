Wiseman will start Tuesday night's season-opener against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors kept things close to the vest as far as Wiseman's status leading up to the opener, but the rookie will be in the lineup at center, despite not seeing the floor during the preseason. It'll be a baptism-by-fire debut for the No. 2 pick, who won't have Draymond Green (foot) by his side as he goes up against what projects to be one of the best offenses in the league. Fantasy-wise, Wiseman has as much upside as any rookie in the 2020 class, and he should be an instant source of rebounds and blocks with a solid field goal percentage.