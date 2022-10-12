Wiseman will start in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Trail Blazers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports

With Kevon Looney and the rest of the Warriors' typical starters resting Tuesday, Wiseman will get the opportunity to start. The 2020 No. 2 pick has been impressive this preseason, averaging 13.7 points in three games. While Wiseman may not be the starter for the beginning of the regular season, he will have a real chance to unseat Looney at the center position.