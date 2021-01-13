Wiseman played 26 minutes and finished with eight points (4-11 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks Tuesday in the Warriors' 104-95 loss to the Pacers.

With backup center Eric Paschall (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) sitting out the contest, Wiseman was able to earn his most minutes of the season. The No. 2 overall pick came close to netting his second career double-double, but the poor efficiency from the field and the free-throw line marred his night. Wiseman's struggles from the charity stripe were expected, but his 47.1 percent rate from the field this season has been disappointing for a big man with his size and physical gifts.