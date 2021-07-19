Wiseman's knee recovery is on schedule and he is expected to be ready for training camp, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Following a strong start to his rookie season, Wiseman was forced to end his season early after suffering a torn meniscus that required surgery. According to coach Steve Kerr, the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft will be healthy and ready for training camp in September.
