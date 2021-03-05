Wiseman is starting in Thursday's game against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiseman will get his first start since Jan. 23 as Golden State is shaking up their starting lineup with Stephen Curry (rest), Kelly Oubre (wrist) and Draymond Green (ankle) out. In 16 starts early in the season, Wiseman averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 21.4 minutes per game. He could take on a larger role Thursday, though, due to the team being shorthanded.