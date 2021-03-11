Wiseman (COVID-19 protocols) is not listed on the Warriors' latest injury report ahead of Thursday's game at the Clippers.

Wiseman missed a COVID-19 test during the All-Star break, which initially placed his status for Thursday's game in jeopardy. However, it looks like he's passed through the league's protocols and should officially be good to go as Golden State begins its second-half schedule. The rookie moved into the starting five for the final game before the break and finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in 35 minutes of a 120-98 loss to Phoenix.