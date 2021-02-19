Wiseman (wrist) will not play Saturday against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
A sprained left wrist will continue to sideline the rookie through the weekend. However, Slater notes that Tuesday or Wednesday appears to be the target return date for Wiseman. More information on his status for Tuesday should arrive closer to gameday.
