Wiseman notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-8 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 18 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 124-121 loss against the Lakers.

Wiseman has tons of potential, but he's slated to open the regular season as the backup center behind Kevon Looney due to the lack of game-time he's had in recent months -- he missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a meniscus surgery and only saw action in three games in the G League. This might very well be a make-or-break year for the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, but if he stays healthy, then he could end up replacing Looney in the starting unit as the season progresses.