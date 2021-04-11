Wiseman was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee after exiting Saturday's 125-109 win over the Rockets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Warriors fear that he will miss the remainder of the season.

Wiseman played just six minutes Saturday before exiting, with a follow-up MRI confirmed that the rookie center suffered a severe knee injury. With a little more than a month to go in the regular season, the 20-year-old's first season in the NBA is likely over, regardless of whether he needs surgery to address the injury or not. Over 39 games during his rookie campaign, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. Kevon Looney will likely step back into a starting role at center.