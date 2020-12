Wiseman (undisclosed) participated in a full-speed, 12-minute scrimmage at practice Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old still won't play in Thursday's preseason finale, per Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News, as coach Steve Kerr said it would be "irresponsible" to put him in game action so soon. Wiseman could play in Tuesday's season opener against the Kings, though if available he's likely to come off the bench due to the lack of game reps.