Wiseman (wrist) will be reevaluated once the Warriors return from the current road trip Wednesday, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 19-year-old was ruled out 7-to-10 days after suffering the left wrist sprain Jan. 30, so the Wednesday's evaluation will come at the long end of that initial timetable. If all goes well, Wiseman could conceivably return to the court Thursday versus the Magic. The Warriors also lost Kevon Looney to an ankle injury, leaving Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson to dominate the frontcourt work in absence of a true center.