Wiseman will start Tuesday's game against the Nets and play in "short spurts," Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

The quote comes directly from head coach Steve Kerr, who made the decision to start Wiseman, despite the rookie missing the entire preseason due to COVID-19 protocols. "I think he expects to start," Kerr said of the decision. "I think he expects to be a good player in this league, so there wasn't great surprise."