Wiseman underwent surgery for a right meniscal tear Thursday and will miss the rest of the season.

It was already believed to be the case, but Golden State made it official Thursday after surgery that Wiseman would miss the rest of the season. The team will provide an update on his progress in September, and he will return for the 2021-22 campaign. Kevon Looney has slotted in as the starting center with Wiseman sidelined.