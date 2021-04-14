Wiseman (knee) will undergo right knee surgery Thursday or Friday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. The surgery results will determine his timetable, which could be as short as 4-6 weeks or as long as multiple months.

Meniscus tears are complicated and can be surgically treated by a trim or a repair. A trim results in a shorter timetable, while the repair has a longer timetable but can be better for the knee's long-term health. If a repair is performed, that could certainly cut into Wiseman's offseason development. As Slater notes, the Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson has been out eight months with a repaired meniscus. More information should be available once the surgery is performed. While he's out, Kevon Looney should see increased run.